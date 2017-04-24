Amazon gets approval for digital wallet in India

Amazon India has been granted a payment license by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate its own prepaid wallet in the country. “This will allow us to help customers adopt digital payments at scale and thereby contribute towards making India a less cash economy,” the company’s Sriram Jagannathan told The Indian Express. The move follows the launch of Amazon Pay Balance in India in December 2016.
