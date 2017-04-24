Tuesday 25 April 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Amazon gets approval for digital wallet in India

    News in brief

    Amazon India has been granted a payment license by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate its own prepaid wallet in the country. “This will allow us to help customers adopt digital payments at scale and thereby contribute towards making India a less cash economy,” the company’s Sriram Jagannathan told The Indian Express. The move follows the launch of Amazon Pay Balance in India in December 2016.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 24 April 2017, 11:30

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     