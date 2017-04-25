Customers of US Bank will be offered a high-end credit card from 1 May 2017 that will award them triple points per dollar spent through a mobile payment made using Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay or Microsoft Wallet. The US Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card has been designed to “put the decision-making in the hands of the consumer,” American Banker reports the bank’s John Steward as saying. Rather than earning points at restaurants, “a customer might choose to earn them at a bike shop they often visit”.
- Apple marks Earth Day with Apple Pay donations
- WeChat Pay and offline mobile payments see “incredibly high” uptake in China
- Visa EMV transactions pass 1bn in the US
- Singapore banks add in-store QR code payments to mobile apps
- US Bank ties credit card points to mobile payments
Explore: