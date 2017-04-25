Wednesday 26 April 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    US Bank ties credit card points to mobile payments

    News in brief

    Customers of US Bank will be offered a high-end credit card from 1 May 2017 that will award them triple points per dollar spent through a mobile payment made using Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay or Microsoft Wallet. The US Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card has been designed to “put the decision-making in the hands of the consumer,” American Banker reports the bank’s John Steward as saying. Rather than earning points at restaurants, “a customer might choose to earn them at a bike shop they often visit”.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 25 April 2017, 09:50

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     