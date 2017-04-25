Visa EMV transactions pass 1bn in the US

US consumers made more than one billion Visa chip transactions for the first time in March 2017, an increase of 330% compared to a year previous. “The number of chip-enabled merchant locations in the country reached two million, representing 44% of stores that accept Visa,” Visa says. There are now more than 421m Visa chip cards across the US, representing 58% of all Visa cards.
