    Visa EMV transactions pass 1bn in the US

    US consumers made more than one billion Visa chip transactions for the first time in March 2017, an increase of 330% compared to a year previous. “The number of chip-enabled merchant locations in the country reached two million, representing 44% of stores that accept Visa,” Visa says. There are now more than 421m Visa chip cards across the US, representing 58% of all Visa cards.

