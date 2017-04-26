Wednesday 26 April 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Apple marks Earth Day with Apple Pay donations

    News in brief

    Apple is celebrating Earth Day by donating US$1 to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) whenever a customer makes a purchase in an Apple store using Apple Pay. The promotion will run until April 28. “Note that the donation amount is based on the purchase alone, not how much the purchase is worth,” 9to5mac reports.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 26 April 2017, 11:21

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     