Apple is celebrating Earth Day by donating US$1 to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) whenever a customer makes a purchase in an Apple store using Apple Pay. The promotion will run until April 28. “Note that the donation amount is based on the purchase alone, not how much the purchase is worth,” 9to5mac reports.
- Apple marks Earth Day with Apple Pay donations
- WeChat Pay and offline mobile payments see “incredibly high” uptake in China
- Visa EMV transactions pass 1bn in the US
- Singapore banks add in-store QR code payments to mobile apps
- US Bank ties credit card points to mobile payments
