    News in brief

    Guide introduces how Android Pay works

    News in brief

    PARTNER NEWS: A seven-page guide that explores how Google’s Android Pay mobile payments platform works and why the service is beneficial to both consumers and banks is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre. ‘What is Android Pay & how does it work?’ has been produced and sponsored by Rambus and looks at where Android Pay is available today and how it’s positioned for wider deployment and integration throughout 2017.

    Published • Last updated 27 April 2017, 15:22

