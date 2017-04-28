Goode reports on growth of biometric authentication

News in brief

Revenues for mobile and wearable biometric authentication will exceed US$6.2bn by 2022, Goode Intelligence predicts. “By 2022, over 3.3bn users will be benefiting from secure convenient biometric authentication,” the research firm says. Biometric authentication technology on wearables is some “years behind the smart mobile device market” but analyst Alan Goode believes it will “eventually appear on commercially available consumer wearable devices potentially as early as late 2017 or during 2018.”