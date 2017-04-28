Saturday 29 April 2017 | RSS

 
    Meet NFC World partners at Seamless Middle East

    PARTNER NEWS: NFC World partners Antelop Solutions, Gemalto, Mahindra Comviva and Rambus will be attending the Seamless Middle East 2017 expo in Dubai from 1 to 2 May. Antelop can be found at booth D60 where the company will be showcasing its Mastercard- and Visa-certified host card emulation (HCE) solution, while Mahindra Comviva will show its Mobiquity Wallet platform at booth S40. Gemalto and Rambus will also be present and are sponsoring the event.

