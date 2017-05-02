Customer satisfaction high for banks offering mobile payments

Customer satisfaction, overall brand image and retention metrics for banks are higher among customers who have a mobile payment service linked to their bank account, findings from the J.D. Power 2017 US Retail Banking Satisfaction Study reveal. “The trend is most pronounced among the emerging affluent segment of millennial customers with incomes above US$80,000, among whom 64% currently have mobile payment services linked to their accounts,” the research finds.
