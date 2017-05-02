Wednesday 3 May 2017 | RSS

 
    Samsung Pay rolls out to Gear S3 in Korea as Samsung Pay Mini launches

    Samsung Pay is now available on the Gear S3 smartwatch in Korea and Samsung Pay Mini — the pared-down version of the mobile payment service — has also gone live in the country. Samsung Pay on the Gear S3 is currently supported for users of Samsung Card, Hyundai Card, Hana Card and Lotte Card, with support for KB Card to arrive later this month. Samsung Pay is also expected to make its UK launch on May 16, according to SamMobile.

    2 May 2017

