    Gemalto completes 3M biometrics acquisition

    PARTNER NEWS: Digital security giant Gemalto has completed the acquisition of 3M’s Identity Management Business, adding biometric technologies to its Government Programs offering. “Combining our market access, technologies and expertise will enable Gemalto to further accelerate the deployment of trusted national identities and to offer strong end-to-end biometric authentication solutions throughout the digital economy,” says Gemalto CEO Philippe Vallée.

