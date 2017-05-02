Wednesday 3 May 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Facebook tests in-store QR code rewards

    News in brief

    Social media giant Facebook is testing a Rewards feature that lets users scan a personalised QR code to get discounts or bonuses when they make an in-store purchase. “Instead of the offer having a code to scan, Rewards assigns the user a single personal QR code they can scan everywhere,” TechCrunch reports. “People could potentially scan their code every time they come to a shop, like building up stamps for a free sandwich on a loyalty program card.”

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 2 May 2017, 13:28

