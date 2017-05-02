Facebook tests in-store QR code rewards

News in brief

Social media giant Facebook is testing a Rewards feature that lets users scan a personalised QR code to get discounts or bonuses when they make an in-store purchase. “Instead of the offer having a code to scan, Rewards assigns the user a single personal QR code they can scan everywhere,” TechCrunch reports. “People could potentially scan their code every time they come to a shop, like building up stamps for a free sandwich on a loyalty program card.”