Thursday 4 May 2017

 
    News in brief

    Contactless proving popular with UK over 50s

    News in brief

    Almost 12m UK consumers aged over 50 are actively using contactless payments today, with one in five doing so up to three times a week, research released by Saga Money reveals. 44% of over 50s use contactless cards at least once a week in London, followed by 42% in the North East, 40% in East Midlands and 33% in Yorkshire. However, 70% of the 10,000 surveyed worry about the security of contactless payments.

