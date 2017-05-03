UK consumers show concerns over new payment methods

News in brief

Almost four in five UK consumers (77%) have concerns about using new payment methods, research released by law firm Paul Hastings reveals, with risk of fraud cited as the main reason by 59%, followed by data security incidents (49%) and risk of theft (45%). 27% of the 2,000 surveyed do not currently use new payment methods today, the research — conducted in association with the Centre for Economics & Business Research (CEBR) and YouGov — finds.