Galaxy S8 gets Gemalto secure element to support Samsung Pay

PARTNER NEWS: Digital security giant Gemalto’s embedded secure element (eSE) solution is to be integrated into Samsung Galaxy S8 devices to support the deployment of Samsung Pay — including for transit and ticketing services — in select markets.

“This cooperation gives Samsung a channel to deploy their secure services anywhere in the world,” Gemalto says. “Gemalto also gives Samsung the opportunity to establish relationships with multiple service providers such as the leading transport operators around the globe.”

Gemalto’s eSE has previously been embedded in other Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy A series globally and the Galaxy C series in China.

