By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Mobile biometric payment volumes to triple in 2017 to nearly 2bn — Juniper Research — “The size of the opportunity has been boosted by the greater availability of fingerprint sensors — around 60% of smartphone models are expected to ship with such sensors this year, with many Chinese vendors incorporating them into mid-range models.”

