Square is rolling out its first debit card

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Square is rolling out its first debit card — Recode — “The prepaid card isn’t linked to your bank account, but instead to the Square Cash app. That means you can only use it to spend money that you are holding in your Square Cash account.”

  • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

    The barriers to entry into this space have fallen dramatically. Square offers debit cards and Orange is a “bank.”