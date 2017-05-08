Square is rolling out its first debit card — Recode — “The prepaid card isn’t linked to your bank account, but instead to the Square Cash app. That means you can only use it to spend money that you are holding in your Square Cash account.”
- Iran launches NFC payments
- Canadian city rolls out mobile app that links payments for parking to a driver’s licence plate
- CSOB: Why HCE was the right choice for a mobile wallet that goes beyond payments
- Kiwis warm to mobile, wearable and biometric payments
- Transport and mobile community define management framework for delivering mobile ticketing services
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP