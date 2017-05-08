Transport and mobile community define management framework for delivering mobile ticketing services

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Transport and mobile community define management framework for delivering mobile ticketing services — GlobalPlatform — “Designed in collaboration with the Smart Ticketing Alliance and the GSMA, the document brings the transport ticketing and mobile communities together to ensure interoperable mobile ticketing is brought to market efficiently and securely using an agreed framework.”

  • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

    I use mobile ticketing on the (New York) Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA). It has to deal with all kinds of special conditions and fares. Seems to be doing it very well. It is great to be able to buy e-tickets both early and late.