Tencent extends WeChat Pay to the US with focus on Chinese tourists — South China Morning Post — “WeChat Pay’s US launch is the company’s latest globalisation push as both Tencent and Alibaba seek to expand overseas amid their intensified mobile payment competition at home.”
- Alipay expands presence to North America
- UK consumers want at least three security steps to secure bank accounts
- Safaricom’s NFC powered M-Pesa 1 Tap payments solution is now official
- European consortium to develop pan-industry online identity platform
- Tencent extends WeChat Pay to the US with focus on Chinese tourists