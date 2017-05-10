Tencent extends WeChat Pay to the US with focus on Chinese tourists

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Tencent extends WeChat Pay to the US with focus on Chinese tourists — South China Morning Post — “WeChat Pay’s US launch is the company’s latest globalisation push as both Tencent and Alibaba seek to expand overseas amid their intensified mobile payment competition at home.”

