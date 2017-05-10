Safaricom’s NFC powered M-Pesa 1 Tap payments solution is now official

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Safaricom’s NFC powered M-Pesa 1 Tap payments solution is now official — Techweez — “Payment has been simplified because you will only need to have a card or the NFC sticker on your phone or the wristband. So far, M-Pesa 1 Tap already has over 13,000 customers who were signed up within a week in Nakuru.”

