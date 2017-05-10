Alipay expands presence to North America

Chinese tourists in North America will soon be able to make in-store mobile payments at some 4m locations using Alipay, following a partnership between the mobile payment service and payment processor First Data.

“Our goal is to extend reliable payment services to the over four million Chinese consumers that visit North America every year,” says Souheil Badran, president of Alipay North America. “Extending our partnership with a premier partner like First Data provides the merchants with a seamless integration and access to consumers who want to continue paying with their lifestyle mobile app.”