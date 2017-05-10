With Echo Show, Amazon seizes the lead in the race to artificial intelligence

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

With Echo Show, Amazon seizes the lead in the race to artificial intelligence — Forbes — “This 7-inch touchscreen-equipped digital assistant — Echo Show — is the latest addition to the Alexa family, which began as a simple voice-controlled alarm clock and is fast becoming the central hub of digitally connected homes.”

Explore: Amazon

Learn more: , , , , , ,

  • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

    Oh, come now. Really? AI is about software, not hardware. If one is to beieve the professional reviewers, all of the software is first generation, not tom say primitive, and, while each has advantages, there is no clear leader.