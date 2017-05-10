With Echo Show, Amazon seizes the lead in the race to artificial intelligence — Forbes — “This 7-inch touchscreen-equipped digital assistant — Echo Show — is the latest addition to the Alexa family, which began as a simple voice-controlled alarm clock and is fast becoming the central hub of digitally connected homes.”
- Say hello to Spotify Codes
- One in four banks find it difficult to verify the identity of online banking customers
- With Echo Show, Amazon seizes the lead in the race to artificial intelligence
- Alipay expands presence to North America
- UK consumers want at least three security steps to secure bank accounts
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP