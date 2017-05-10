Say hello to Spotify Codes

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Say hello to Spotify Codes — Spotify — “We are introducing Spotify Codes, a brand new way for users to share any track, artist, album, or playlist available on Spotify, as easily as taking a picture… They also present an innovative and exciting new way for artists, labels and brands to instantly engage with fans through Spotify.”

