CMU researchers create touchpads with a can of spray paint — Carnegie Mellon University — “Walls, furniture, steering wheels, toys and even Jell-O can be turned into touch sensors with the technology, dubbed Electrick… The ‘trick’ is to apply electrically conductive coatings or materials to objects or surfaces, or to craft objects using conductive materials.”
- Researchers develop system that lets smartphones interact with objects using electromagnetic sensing
- CMU researchers create touchpads with a can of spray paint
- Telenor Wallet gets NFC SIM-based payments
- Say hello to Spotify Codes
- One in four banks find it difficult to verify the identity of online banking customers