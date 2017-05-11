Telenor Wallet gets NFC SIM-based payments

Hungarian mobile network operator Telenor has added SIM-based NFC mobile payments to its Telenor Wallet app to let its customers make payments using a “purpose-made” bank card issued by Budapest Bank under the brand Telenor MobilPass.

“Android users can initiate the onboarding process inside the application,” technology provider Cellum says. “Once the onboarding process is complete, the bank card is installed automatically — thanks to the SIM-based technology, payments can be made even when the phone is turned off.”

Telenor added support for Masterpass to the service in February 2016, allowing users to make online and in-app payments through the app.