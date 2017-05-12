Apple Pay sees double-digit growth, ties with PayPal — Branding Brand — “New shopping data from Branding Brand shows in-app purchases with Apple Pay increased 17% from March 2017 to April 2017… When asked to rank their favorite in-app payment systems, PayPal and Apple Pay tied for first place. Overall, 70% of Apple Pay users want more retailers to offer the service.”
- RBTE 2017: Sainsbury’s throws down gauntlet to mobile payments industry
- One in three Americans now uses mobile P2P payments
- Burger King seeks edge over McDonald’s in mobile payment battle
- Apple Pay sees double-digit growth, ties with PayPal
- American Express brings the card member experience to the connected home with launch of the Amex skill for Amazon Alexa
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP