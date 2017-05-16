Delta is testing facial recognition technology, plans first biometric-based self-service bag drop in US

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Delta is testing facial recognition technology, plans first biometric-based self-service bag drop in US — Delta — “Delta is introducing four self-service bag drop machines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this summer… One machine will be equipped to test facial recognition technology to match customers with their passport photos through identification verification, a first for US carriers.”

