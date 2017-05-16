Seat and Saba promote the creation of the connected car ecosystem — Seat — “The partners are studying the way to offer a mobile reservation and payment system for parking spaces… The collaboration lays the foundation for projects like Parkfinder 2.0, which will enable both companies to offer drivers real-time information on which parking spaces are available and recommend a car park according [to] the real needs of each client.”
- Capital One forays into digital ID, aiming to leverage KYC know-how
- Tikkie passes half a million users
- Seat and Saba promote the creation of the connected car ecosystem
- Delta is testing facial recognition technology, plans first biometric-based self-service bag drop in US
- In cashless Sweden, even God now takes collection via an app