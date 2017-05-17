China’s biggest mobile payment service launches in Toronto — Tourism Toronto — “Tourism Toronto announced today a new strategic partnership with OTT Financial Group that introduces the Chinese mobile payment service, WeChat Pay, into local tourism businesses to boost travel and shopping consumption by Chinese travellers.”
- Safaricom, Vodacom deal clears the path for M-Pesa growth
- Sprint to support next generation IoT devices across its nationwide network
- NXP links Android Things IoT platform to the Google Cloud
- Rambus to demonstrate CryptoManager IoT Device Management with STMicroelectronics
- No need to schlep wallet, keys at Universal’s new water park