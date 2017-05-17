Rambus to demonstrate CryptoManager IoT Device Management with STMicroelectronics

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Rambus to demonstrate CryptoManager IoT Device Management with STMicroelectronics — PARTNER NEWS — “Joint demonstration at IoT World showcases secure IoT device connectivity, monitoring and provisioning… Rambus and STMicroelectronics are working together to greatly simplify provisioning and device management for IoT OEMs and service providers.”

