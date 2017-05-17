No need to schlep wallet, keys at Universal’s new water park — The Associated Press — “Universal is debuting a new wristband that can pay for food, open lockers, trigger special effects, set spending limits on the kids and, most importantly, eliminate waiting in lines by sending alerts when it’s your turn for a ride… Unlike Disney’s wristbands, Universal’s Tapu Tapu wristbands have screens on which visitors can get text alerts or see images, and they also vibrate.”