NXP links Android Things IoT platform to the Google Cloud

PARTNER NEWS: NXP has announced that its Android Things platform now supports the new Google Cloud IoT Core, enabling enterprise and city developers to use NXP’s platform “to help create a smart, interconnected system of devices that are securely managed and provisioned through the Google Cloud”.

“Driving smart experiences at a large scale requires an ecosystem of advanced end node devices that seamlessly and securely connect with one another,” says Geoff Lees, senior vice president and general manager of the microcontroller business line at NXP. “Supporting the new Google Cloud IoT Core empowers developers to create devices with more reach, security, awareness, and capability that is demanded by the IoT market.”

More details can be found in the press release: