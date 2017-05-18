Govt eyes private sector access to national facial recognition service — Computerworld Australia — “Within the Attorney-General’s Department there’s a view that private sector access to the government’s national facial recognition system would represent a ‘natural progression’ of its development. Andrew Rice, AGD assistant secretary, Cyber and Identity Security Branch, today said that there would be proof of concept opportunities for private sector access to the system in FY17-18.”
