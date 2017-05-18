Android Pay continues international expansion

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Android Pay will be rolled out to a number of additional countries including Brazil, Canada, Russia, Spain and Taiwan over the “coming months”, Google’s director of engineering for payment products Varouj Chitilian has revealed.

“The momentum and the traction is just incredible,” Chitilian told attendees at the Google I/O 2017 event taking place this week. “I’m personally very excited about Brazil because it will be the first Latin American country.”

Android Pay is currently available in 10 markets globally including the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Poland, New Zealand, Republic of Ireland, Japan and Belgium.

  • elevtechlift

    I really hope Interac debit is fully supported at launch and Android Pay has a longer list of launch partners than Apple or Samsung Pay.
    P.S. I also hope the Android Pay team is working with transit agencies and more smart card networks such as TransLink (Vancouver, Canada; Compass Card), Metrolinx (PRESTO), STM (OPUS), and Octopus Card Limited (Hong Kong; MTR, KMB, NFWB, etc.).