Android Pay continues international expansion

Android Pay will be rolled out to a number of additional countries including Brazil, Canada, Russia, Spain and Taiwan over the “coming months”, Google’s director of engineering for payment products Varouj Chitilian has revealed.

“The momentum and the traction is just incredible,” Chitilian told attendees at the Google I/O 2017 event taking place this week. “I’m personally very excited about Brazil because it will be the first Latin American country.”

Android Pay is currently available in 10 markets globally including the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Poland, New Zealand, Republic of Ireland, Japan and Belgium.