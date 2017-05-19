How Coca-Cola is using smartphone data to personalise in-store ads — Econsultancy — “The data includes anything from your basic gender or age demographic to previous browsing history. So, an ad could change from Coke Zero to Glacéau Smartwater if it recognises a preference for healthier products… Coca-Cola’s endcaps also involve communicating wirelessly with devices to send tailored offers or coupons.”
