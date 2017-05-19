You’ll get a kick out of this: Qualcomm patents the ‘Internet of Shoes’ — The Register — “Qualcomm sees the shoes not only logging steps and helping navigation, but also monitoring the user’s gait, using the vibration motors to tell users when they should speed up their pace, and tracking both blood pressure and heart rate.”
