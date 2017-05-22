MUFG seeks to quicken cashless push with card unit buyout — Nikkei — “Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group plans to turn a credit card unit into a wholly owned subsidiary and position it as a hub for new financial services such as virtual currency payment… MUFG’s move is driven by the prospect that cashless payment methods such as digital wallets and virtual currency will proliferate in Japan as financial technologies evolve.”
- Apple Pay violates patents held by security technology inventor, lawsuit alleges
- Report: 70% of financial cards have chip
- NFC secure elements shipments to grow 12% in 2017
- Researchers create a T-shirt that monitors the wearer’s breathing rate in real time
- Tipping point for Apple Pay as majority of UK tills accept limitless payments