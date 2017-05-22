Tipping point for Apple Pay as majority of UK tills accept limitless payments — The Telegraph — “Jennifer Bailey, the head of Apple’s payments business, said over half of contactless payment terminals in the UK are now able to take Apple Pay transactions of any value. The company says Apple Pay transactions in the UK have grown by 300pc in the last year, with 23 banks now supporting the service.”
- Apple Pay violates patents held by security technology inventor, lawsuit alleges
- Report: 70% of financial cards have chip
- NFC secure elements shipments to grow 12% in 2017
- Researchers create a T-shirt that monitors the wearer’s breathing rate in real time
- Tipping point for Apple Pay as majority of UK tills accept limitless payments