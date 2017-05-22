Jailbreak developer hacks NFC on iPhone 6S to talk to NFC devices

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Jailbreak developer hacks NFC on iPhone 6S to talk to NFC devices — 9to5Mac — “In a brief video, the well-known developer showcases a jailbroken iPhone 6S interacting with an NFC-enabled tag. The phone promptly responds to the presence of the tag with a notification identifying the tag.”

