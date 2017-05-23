Samsung Pay goes live in Taiwan with seven banks

Samsung Pay has been launched across Taiwan with support from Visa and Mastercard along with seven major banks including Citibank, Cathay United Bank, E.Sun Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank, Fubon Bank, Union Bank of Taiwan and Standard Chartered. The service supports iris scan authentication for those with Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices.

The list of supporting retailers includes Big City, Breeze Center, Carrefour, CitySuper, FamilyMart, Jasons Marketplace and many more, with membership card support for Dream Mall, Carrefour, Cosmed, eTag and HappyGo among others.

Samsung Pay will be available on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) in the country.

Samsung estimates that Samsung Pay will account for 70% of all credit card transactions in Taiwan in the future, Taiwan News reports. The service currently has support from more than 870 banks and credit unions globally.

The launch in Taiwan takes the mobile payment service to a total of 16 markets including South Korea, the US, China, Australia, Spain, Brazil, India, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Sweden and the UAE with a UK launch taking place last week. Samsung Pay launched in pilot in Taiwan earlier this month.

Apple Pay was rolled out in Taiwan in March this year with support from seven banks. Google also announced that it will be launching its Android Pay mobile payments service in Taiwan during Google I/O 2017 last week.