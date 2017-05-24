Control Ikea Home Smart products with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Home app — Ikea — “Ikea is adding functionality to its smart lighting range by enabling people to voice control their lighting with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and to set up and adjust lighting using Apple’s Home app and Siri voice commands. This takes Ikea one step closer to making smart home technology accessible for the many.”
- BBVA makes eight APIs available to kickstart open banking program
- Hangzhou buses first to all use mobile pay
- New York forces smart lock maker to improve its security
- Euro Banking Association paper analyses cryptotechnologies in international payments
- Mobile wallet Curve launches ‘time travel’ tool to let you ‘shop in the past’