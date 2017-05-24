Control Ikea Home Smart products with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Home app

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Control Ikea Home Smart products with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Home app — Ikea — “Ikea is adding functionality to its smart lighting range by enabling people to voice control their lighting with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and to set up and adjust lighting using Apple’s Home app and Siri voice commands. This takes Ikea one step closer to making smart home technology accessible for the many.”

