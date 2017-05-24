Iowa smartphone driver’s licenses expected to launch in 2018

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Iowa smartphone driver’s licenses expected to launch in 2018 — The Des Moines Register — “Iowans should be able to start downloading their driver’s licenses onto smartphones in about 12 to 18 months, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.”

Explore: Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT)

Learn more: , , , , ,

Territory: