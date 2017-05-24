Euro Banking Association paper analyses cryptotechnologies in international payments

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Euro Banking Association paper analyses cryptotechnologies in international payments — Euro Banking Association — “Our information paper shows how this technology could support industry players in meeting user expectations regarding speed, transparency and cost. We strongly believe that collaborative initiatives in this area, in particular, could unlock significant value for payment service providers and their customers.”

