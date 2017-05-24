Euro Banking Association paper analyses cryptotechnologies in international payments — Euro Banking Association — “Our information paper shows how this technology could support industry players in meeting user expectations regarding speed, transparency and cost. We strongly believe that collaborative initiatives in this area, in particular, could unlock significant value for payment service providers and their customers.”
- BBVA makes eight APIs available to kickstart open banking program
- Hangzhou buses first to all use mobile pay
- New York forces smart lock maker to improve its security
- Mobile wallet Curve launches ‘time travel’ tool to let you ‘shop in the past’