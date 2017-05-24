New York forces smart lock maker to improve its security — Engadget — “Utah-based Safetech Products has agreed to encrypt all of its smart lock passwords, electronic keys and other credentials within its locks, prompt users to change the default password upon initial setup and establish a more comprehensive security program.”
- BBVA makes eight APIs available to kickstart open banking program
- Hangzhou buses first to all use mobile pay
- Euro Banking Association paper analyses cryptotechnologies in international payments
- Mobile wallet Curve launches ‘time travel’ tool to let you ‘shop in the past’