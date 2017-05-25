Android Pay to launch in Canada on May 31 — MobileSyrup — “Android Pay is finally set to launch in Canada on May 31st, according to sources that have reached out to MobileSyrup with internal documents… It’s unclear how widespread bank support will be for Android Pay when it launches. We do, however, know that Android Pay will work with ‘major credit and debit cards in Canada’.”
- EU agency calls for action on IoT security
- Google and Stripe eye a slice of UPI pie in India
- Guide explores key benefits of Samsung Pay
- Bank of America enhances customer choice: Provides secure and reliable access to data
- Phillips 66 unveils new mobile platform at Momentum Conference