Android Pay to launch in Canada on May 31

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Android Pay to launch in Canada on May 31 — MobileSyrup — “Android Pay is finally set to launch in Canada on May 31st, according to sources that have reached out to MobileSyrup with internal documents… It’s unclear how widespread bank support will be for Android Pay when it launches. We do, however, know that Android Pay will work with ‘major credit and debit cards in Canada’.”

Explore: Android Pay

Learn more: , ,

Territory: