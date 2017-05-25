Phillips 66 unveils new mobile platform at Momentum Conference

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Phillips 66 unveils new mobile platform at Momentum Conference — P97 Networks — “The new platform will connect retail fueling consumers to Phillips 66, Conoco, and 76 locations through a mobile app using a dynamic station finder, enabling a mobile payment wallet and delivering contextual commerce digital offers… The ‘Mobile Connect Experience’ is driven by P97’s PetroZone.”

Explore: 76, Conoco, P97 Networks, Phillips 66

Learn more: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Territory: