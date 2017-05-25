Bank of America enhances customer choice: Provides secure and reliable access to data

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Bank of America enhances customer choice: Provides secure and reliable access to data — Bank of America — “Bank of America is making updates to its Security Center and working with multiple financial data aggregators to provide customers the ability to simply and securely connect data from their Bank of America accounts to third-party financial management applications.”

Explore: Bank of America (BofA)

Learn more: , ,

Territory: