Google and Stripe eye a slice of UPI pie in India

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Google and Stripe eye a slice of UPI pie in India — Economic Times — “Google is preparing to introduce its digital wallet, Android Pay, in India this year, anchoring the platform to the government-backed Unified Payments Interface as are other global companies including Stripe and WhatsApp… Google has started testing UPI on its Android Pay platform, said one person aware of the developments.”

Explore: Google, Stripe, WhatsApp

Learn more: , , , , , , ,

Territory: