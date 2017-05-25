Guide explores key benefits of Samsung Pay

PARTNER NEWS: A 10-page guide that explores how Samsung Pay works and its key benefits is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre. ‘What is Samsung Pay and how does it work?’ has been produced and sponsored by Rambus and provides insight into where the mobile payment service is available today and what we can expect to see as Samsung Pay continues its global rollout.

“With the mobile payments market expanding and maturing, we can expect to see the global deployment of Samsung Pay continue,” the company says. “And, with the deployment of value-added services recognised as a key driver of mobile payments adoption, we predict the further integration of loyalty, rewards and couponing into the application.”