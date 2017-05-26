Digital, decisive and drone-ready: American Express commissioned study shows Gen Z’s customer experience expectations — American Express — “33% of Gen Z respondents have used a device specific mobile wallet (i.e. Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Android Pay) in the last three months, compared to only 22% of Gen Y.”
- Gatwick Airport installs 2,000 BLE beacons for augmented reality wayfinding
- Lotte Card introduces ‘pay with your palm’
- Debit cards set to overtake cash in 2018, three years earlier than expected
- EU agency calls for action on IoT security