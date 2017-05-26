Digital, decisive and drone-ready: American Express commissioned study shows Gen Z’s customer experience expectations

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Digital, decisive and drone-ready: American Express commissioned study shows Gen Z’s customer experience expectations — American Express — “33% of Gen Z respondents have used a device specific mobile wallet (i.e. Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Android Pay) in the last three months, compared to only 22% of Gen Y.”

