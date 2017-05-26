Lotte Card introduces ‘pay with your palm’

By Sarah Clark

Lotte Card introduces ‘pay with your palm’ — Korea JoongAng Daily — “Lotte Card’s Hand Pay allows customers to pay using an individual’s distinct vein pattern on the palm as identification… Hand Pay maximizes convenience when paying because customers do not need credit cards or even smartphones.”

